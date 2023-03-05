PATCH NOTES 1.4.666.5 IS OUT!

Hello Survivors!

Ready for another mind healing?

I'm paying close attention to your feedback!

PATCH NOTES 1.4.666.5

[ BUGFIX, IMPROVEMENTS AND OPTIMIZATIONS ]

- Fixed issue with MAP allowing you to open Inventory and getting stuck. Now if you open Inventory while MAP is already opened, you'll just close the MAP.

If you are still experiencing issues, Please let me know.

I'm working hard to make this game perfect for me and you all!

Sorry about so much patches!

We'll have weekly patches for random fixes for now on and daily patches ONLY if is an annoying, frustrating or gamebreaking bug like this one.