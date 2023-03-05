 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TRAUMA Broken Paradise update for 5 March 2023

PATCH NOTES 1.4.666.5 IS OUT!

Share · View all patches · Build 10696347 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Survivors!

Ready for another mind healing?

I'm paying close attention to your feedback!

PATCH NOTES 1.4.666.5

[ BUGFIX, IMPROVEMENTS AND OPTIMIZATIONS ]

- Fixed issue with MAP allowing you to open Inventory and getting stuck. Now if you open Inventory while MAP is already opened, you'll just close the MAP.

If you are still experiencing issues, Please let me know.
I'm working hard to make this game perfect for me and you all!

Sorry about so much patches!

We'll have weekly patches for random fixes for now on and daily patches ONLY if is an annoying, frustrating or gamebreaking bug like this one.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2303951
  • Loading history…
Depot 2303952
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link