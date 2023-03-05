- Game controllers now work much more reliably
- Issues with Apple silicon Macs should be resolved
Tasty Blue update for 5 March 2023
Controller and Mac Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Tasty Blue Depot Windows Depot 345201
- Loading history…
Tasty Blue Depot Mac Depot 345202
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update