v0.8 Update

Hi everyone,

NOTE: A FRESH NEW GAME will be required - no old saves.

Map Rework

This update interduces a map rework, featuring a 50% larger map with more variation in terrain and vegetation.



New Motorcycle

The motorcycle will be spawned in a damaged state at a campsite. Players will need to find and repair the vehicle in order to use it.

Repair cost: 4 vehicle parts

Once repaired the motorcycle will be marked on the map. If the motorcycle gets stuck, players can reset it to its original location by clicking "Reset motorcycle" from the pause menu.

The motorcycle needs fuel to run and can be refilled using a jerry can. Players can also store a jerry can on the back of the motorcycle.

In the event of a collision, the motorcycle will be damaged and may stop working. Players can repair it with vehicle parts. One vehicle part repairs the motorcycle for 50%.

New Items

vehicle parts

Changes

UI rework: menus now have a blurred background

added swimming/diving mechanic

foliage is removed when placing structures, so no more grass clipping through the foundations

Have a great day