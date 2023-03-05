Orc Invasion V.6

The first new faction update is here which includes:
- New faction: Orcs
- 30+ new cards
- ~10 new treasures
- 2 new sub-syngeries
- New playable general
- Card-pool customization options
- And more!
In between this update and the last, there have been various reworks and balances, a few of the major reworks include:
- Rework of Brunhilda's card lock ability
- 'Inventor' card rework
- 'Wraith' card rework
Some planned upcoming changes:
- Viewable card collection
- Sortable deck menu
- New orc cards and other faction cards
- New treasures
I hope you all can explore the new synergies and mechanics in the update, and I look forward to seeing your feedback!
A little extra development info: I had also hoped to create a new updated trailer for the expansion, but I have not had the time to create it, and I wanted to get the update out sooner than later so I can start receiving some feedback. I have a pretty heavy course load this semester so it is not always easy to find time for development, but I will do my best to keep up with bug reports, feature suggestions, and new planned content!
Thank you to everyone who has tried out the game!
Until next time.
Changed files in this update