Rally: Endless Conquest update for 5 March 2023

Orc Invasion V.6

Rally: Endless Conquest update for 5 March 2023

Orc Invasion V.6

Build 10696193

The first new faction update is here which includes:

  • New faction: Orcs
  • 30+ new cards
  • ~10 new treasures
  • 2 new sub-syngeries
  • New playable general
  • Card-pool customization options
  • And more!

In between this update and the last, there have been various reworks and balances, a few of the major reworks include:

  • Rework of Brunhilda's card lock ability
  • 'Inventor' card rework
  • 'Wraith' card rework

Some planned upcoming changes:

  • Viewable card collection
  • Sortable deck menu
  • New orc cards and other faction cards
  • New treasures

I hope you all can explore the new synergies and mechanics in the update, and I look forward to seeing your feedback!

A little extra development info: I had also hoped to create a new updated trailer for the expansion, but I have not had the time to create it, and I wanted to get the update out sooner than later so I can start receiving some feedback. I have a pretty heavy course load this semester so it is not always easy to find time for development, but I will do my best to keep up with bug reports, feature suggestions, and new planned content!

Thank you to everyone who has tried out the game!

Until next time.

