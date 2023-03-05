Orc Invasion V.6

The first new faction update is here which includes:

New faction: Orcs

30+ new cards

~10 new treasures

2 new sub-syngeries

New playable general

Card-pool customization options

And more!

In between this update and the last, there have been various reworks and balances, a few of the major reworks include:

Rework of Brunhilda's card lock ability

'Inventor' card rework

'Wraith' card rework

Some planned upcoming changes:

Viewable card collection

Sortable deck menu

New orc cards and other faction cards

New treasures

I hope you all can explore the new synergies and mechanics in the update, and I look forward to seeing your feedback!

A little extra development info: I had also hoped to create a new updated trailer for the expansion, but I have not had the time to create it, and I wanted to get the update out sooner than later so I can start receiving some feedback. I have a pretty heavy course load this semester so it is not always easy to find time for development, but I will do my best to keep up with bug reports, feature suggestions, and new planned content!

Thank you to everyone who has tried out the game!

Until next time.