Hotfix 1.04 Changes

NEW FEATURE

added a visualization for new players that guides them to play the tutorial first

NEW CONTENT

added United Kingdom Dirt cosmetic option to Quickplay

added United Kingdom Dirt cosmetic option to Bird Mode

added a new unlockable cursor cosmetic

added 3 news stories to the news scroller with varying trigger conditions

added 6 Steam Achievements related to quickplay and a new cursor challenge

OTHER

adjusted spacing of some quickplay options

adjusted centering of controls button in-match

made in-match quit button much more clean and legible

adjusted the text layout of the bird descriptions

fixed a typo in the pelican bird description

changed a date in the count raggi's bird description

added literally five pixels of green to the North American and United Kingdom match background because it was bugging me

This is very likely the last launch week hotfix, cleaning things up and addressing some stuff out-of-the-gate. I'm back to work tomorrow and the list will grow for a future update on a more real time schedule. Today is a cool though.

First time players will now have a large icon on menu if they haven't cleared the tutorial telling them to do so. This should hopefully prevent new players from wandering into Quickplay and being like "what the heck is this game, I don't know what to do, it sucks".

I noticed that there have been many players from the United Kingdom, very cool. Fracking has come to the UK in quickplay and bird mode with cosmetic options to frack UK dirt.

I also added steam achievements to quickplay to reward players who find themselves chipping away at the content.

Thank you all for an absolutely wonderful continued launch, motivating me to make these lightning fast updates and make the first-time experience as great as possible.

Kyle