Hotfix 1.04 Changes
NEW FEATURE
- added a visualization for new players that guides them to play the tutorial first
NEW CONTENT
- added United Kingdom Dirt cosmetic option to Quickplay
- added United Kingdom Dirt cosmetic option to Bird Mode
- added a new unlockable cursor cosmetic
- added 3 news stories to the news scroller with varying trigger conditions
- added 6 Steam Achievements related to quickplay and a new cursor challenge
OTHER
- adjusted spacing of some quickplay options
- adjusted centering of controls button in-match
- made in-match quit button much more clean and legible
- adjusted the text layout of the bird descriptions
- fixed a typo in the pelican bird description
- changed a date in the count raggi's bird description
- added literally five pixels of green to the North American and United Kingdom match background because it was bugging me
This is very likely the last launch week hotfix, cleaning things up and addressing some stuff out-of-the-gate. I'm back to work tomorrow and the list will grow for a future update on a more real time schedule. Today is a cool though.
First time players will now have a large icon on menu if they haven't cleared the tutorial telling them to do so. This should hopefully prevent new players from wandering into Quickplay and being like "what the heck is this game, I don't know what to do, it sucks".
I noticed that there have been many players from the United Kingdom, very cool. Fracking has come to the UK in quickplay and bird mode with cosmetic options to frack UK dirt.
I also added steam achievements to quickplay to reward players who find themselves chipping away at the content.
Thank you all for an absolutely wonderful continued launch, motivating me to make these lightning fast updates and make the first-time experience as great as possible.
Kyle
Changed files in this update