Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 5 March 2023

Update Notes - 5th of March 2023

Update Notes - 5th of March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Game]

  • Fixed "Limit Ragdolls" button disabling itself upon restart
  • Fixed server sometimes not allowing new players to select a team
  • Players are now ranking down when teamkilling a friendly
  • Fixed players receiving grenades by auto-pickup from ammo boxes
  • Fixed blank "Play" menu page after server disconnect
  • Fixed sniper and bolt-action rifles automatically reloading even if automatic reload was disabled in settings
  • Enabled first draw animation on primary weapons on spawn
  • Gas and Molotov grenades come second now instead of first when switching to grenades
  • Fixed expensive code lookup for binoculars weapon
  • Fixed bots trying to swap to the binoculars twice
  • Fixed RPG backblast not working
  • Fixed wrong backblast position for M72
  • Fixed spawn protection outline not being persistent
  • Removed ugly glow from objective flags

[Server]

  • Fixed server crash when adding bots to the game
  • Fixed players not able to join team that connected at the end of the match

[Client]

  • Added viewmodel_adjust_scoped command for debugging

Bots

  • Fixed bots changing voice pitches, after map change
  • Fixed bot difficulty not being correct in Vote Menu
  • Added more bot difficulties
  • Bots are now able to play Demolition normally
  • Fixed bots prioritizing healing or refilling over the objective
  • Fixed issue settings 23 bots still only spawn 7vs7
  • Fixed bots unevenly joining teams after new map load

[Weapons]

U.S. Army

  • Added weapon UZI SOG - Submachine gun (with suppressor)
  • Added weapon MAC-10 SOG - Submachine gun (with suppressor)
  • Added weapon M3A1 SOG - Submachine gun (with integrated suppressor)
  • Added weapon Carl Gustav m/45 SOG - Submachine gun (with integrated suppressor)
  • Added weapon Sten Mk. II SOG - Submachine gun (with integrated suppressor)
  • Added weapon RPD SOG - Light-machine gun (with short barrel)

Viet Cong

  • Added weapon Type 64 - Submachine gun (with integrated suppressor)
  • Added weapon MAT-49 - Submachine gun (with integrated suppressor)

General

  • Repositioned weapon Samopal vz. 23 in viewmodel
  • Repositioned weapon Madsen M/50 in viewmodel
  • Rebalanced weapon PPS-43 to be more accurate
  • All revolvers are slightly more accurate in ironsignt and non-ironsight
  • Submachine guns are less accurate in crouch and prone stance
  • Assault rifles are less accurate in crouch and prone stance

[Cosmetics]

Cosmetics

U.S. Army

  • U.S. Army boots will be no longer black, but use the "Jungle Boots", which have some green in them

  • Improved quality of beret flashes

  • Fixed ARVN National Police and ARVN Ranger berets using the arm patch instead beret patch

  • Added ARVN Infantry Beret 1 (Black)

  • Added ARVN Infantry Beret 2 (Tan)

  • Added ARVN Airborne Beret 1 (Maroon)

  • Added ARVN Airborne Beret 2 (Green)

Viet Cong

  • Added headscarf for Viet Cong
  • Added new helmet variation
  • Added U.S. WW2 Parachute Camo for Sniper and Engineer

