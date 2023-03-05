Update Notes - 5th of March 2023

[Game]
- Fixed "Limit Ragdolls" button disabling itself upon restart
- Fixed server sometimes not allowing new players to select a team
- Players are now ranking down when teamkilling a friendly
- Fixed players receiving grenades by auto-pickup from ammo boxes
- Fixed blank "Play" menu page after server disconnect
- Fixed sniper and bolt-action rifles automatically reloading even if automatic reload was disabled in settings
- Enabled first draw animation on primary weapons on spawn
- Gas and Molotov grenades come second now instead of first when switching to grenades
- Fixed expensive code lookup for binoculars weapon
- Fixed bots trying to swap to the binoculars twice
- Fixed RPG backblast not working
- Fixed wrong backblast position for M72
- Fixed spawn protection outline not being persistent
- Removed ugly glow from objective flags
[Server]
- Fixed server crash when adding bots to the game
- Fixed players not able to join team that connected at the end of the match
[Client]
- Added viewmodel_adjust_scoped command for debugging
Bots
- Fixed bots changing voice pitches, after map change
- Fixed bot difficulty not being correct in Vote Menu
- Added more bot difficulties
- Bots are now able to play Demolition normally
- Fixed bots prioritizing healing or refilling over the objective
- Fixed issue settings 23 bots still only spawn 7vs7
- Fixed bots unevenly joining teams after new map load
[Weapons]
U.S. Army
- Added weapon UZI SOG - Submachine gun (with suppressor)
- Added weapon MAC-10 SOG - Submachine gun (with suppressor)
- Added weapon M3A1 SOG - Submachine gun (with integrated suppressor)
- Added weapon Carl Gustav m/45 SOG - Submachine gun (with integrated suppressor)
- Added weapon Sten Mk. II SOG - Submachine gun (with integrated suppressor)
- Added weapon RPD SOG - Light-machine gun (with short barrel)
Viet Cong
- Added weapon Type 64 - Submachine gun (with integrated suppressor)
- Added weapon MAT-49 - Submachine gun (with integrated suppressor)
General
- Repositioned weapon Samopal vz. 23 in viewmodel
- Repositioned weapon Madsen M/50 in viewmodel
- Rebalanced weapon PPS-43 to be more accurate
- All revolvers are slightly more accurate in ironsignt and non-ironsight
- Submachine guns are less accurate in crouch and prone stance
- Assault rifles are less accurate in crouch and prone stance
[Cosmetics]
Cosmetics
U.S. Army
-
U.S. Army boots will be no longer black, but use the "Jungle Boots", which have some green in them
-
Improved quality of beret flashes
-
Fixed ARVN National Police and ARVN Ranger berets using the arm patch instead beret patch
-
Added ARVN Infantry Beret 1 (Black)
-
Added ARVN Infantry Beret 2 (Tan)
-
Added ARVN Airborne Beret 1 (Maroon)
-
Added ARVN Airborne Beret 2 (Green)
Viet Cong
- Added headscarf for Viet Cong
- Added new helmet variation
- Added U.S. WW2 Parachute Camo for Sniper and Engineer
