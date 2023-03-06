March Update: New Piece Shapes, Share Puzzles with Your Mobile Account, & More!

This update includes a few new features and bug fixes that have been a long time coming! Here's the list:
- New puzzle piece shapes! When you start a puzzle you can choose from Unique Shapes (no two pieces will have exactly the same shape), Repeating Shapes (piece shapes repeat in a 5x5 pattern; this is the way all puzzles have been in the past), or Identical Shapes (all pieces have the same shape -- for an extra challenge).
- You now have the option to link your Steam Puzzle Together account with your mobile account, so that purchases, as well as the list of puzzles you're working on, are shared between the two accounts. To do this, go to the Settings page (in Puzzle Together on Steam), click on "Link Accounts", and enter the username and password of your mobile Puzzle Together account.
- The functions of the mouse buttons can now be customized. On the settings page, there are dropdown menus to select the functions of tapping the left, right, and middle mouse buttons. By default, they do what they've always done -- tapping the left button rotates a piece, and tapping the right button brings up the Sort menu. But now, any of the buttons can be configured to do either of those, or to start/stop dragging (see next item).
- Some players would prefer to tap a mouse button once to pick up a piece, then tap it a second time to drop the piece -- rather than dragging it the whole way. This is especially important for players who have difficulty or pain when holding down a mouse button. The Settings page now includes the option to configure any of the mouse buttons to start/stop dragging. This means that one click will pick up a puzzle piece, and a second click will drop it. Likewise, one click on the puzzle table will start panning the view, and a second click will stop panning.
- The list of icons for puzzles on the "My Puzzles" and "Open Puzzles" pages now includes icons showing whether the puzzle has unique, repeating, or identical piece shapes. Each of the icons now also has a tooltip to explain what it means.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the Steam overlay from appearing (and so prevented purchases from being made) on Mac OS.
- Fixed a problem that could prevent music from playing.
- Fixed a bug that prevented some puzzles from being made open to the public.
- Fixed a bug that would prevent a player from logging back into their Steam Puzzle Together account after they had created or logged into a non-Steam account from the same device.
- The number of free custom (uploaded) puzzles that can be available at one time has increased from 4 to 6.
Changed files in this update