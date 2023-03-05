Patch 1.3.6 - Fisherman

ADDITIONS:
- Fishing system:
You can now find/craft and equip a fishing rod. Go to bodies of water and you can fish. Collect different types of fish (Which will be expanded with future updates), cook or sell them.
- Added a setting to change in-game lighting saturation
- New 'Infected Zombie' added to infestations
- New items:
Fishing Rod
Small Fish
Cooked Small Fish
Fish
Cooked Fish
Large Fish
Cooked Large Fish
CHANGES:
- Improved loot after destroying an infestation
- Everyone starts with a map, but it won't show any markers, player markers or the player's position until you equip a GPS
- Increased lighting saturation of game world
- Changed Molotov recipe & is now crafted at Weapons Bench
- Ammo Bench renamed to Weapons Bench
- You can now put the 'Lunchbox' container inside a Fridge
- Increased general amount that radiated & infected zombies apply radiation damage to the player
- Increased speed of health regen
- Harvestable vehicles now produce a small bit of smoke
- Infestations won't spawn if you have buildables placed near them
- Increased distance buildables will block spawns
- Upgraded workbench model
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed issue where changing weapons can cause issues with melee & shooting/ADS
- Fixed Wolf & Bear not dropping meat
- Fixed radial menu visual design
- Fixed changing difficulty selector (Could of caused issue with some AI health being 0)
- Fixed not regenerating health after taking damage
- Fixed door collision at damaged hangars
- Fixed being able to climb spiked wall
- Fixed 0% issue with containers you break open with picklocks or tools
- Fixed Lunchbox container (You may have to find new lunchboxes)
- Fixed saved map markers not showing on map (They were saving but just weren't displaying the UI marker)
- Fixed lag spike when opening keycard doors marker
- Fixed map resetting position when closing it
- Fixed issue that would of caused multiple water volumes to be spawned from exiting and loading multiple times
Changed files in this update