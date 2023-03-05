 Skip to content

SurrounDead update for 5 March 2023

Patch 1.3.6 - Fisherman

Patch 1.3.6 - Build 10696135

ADDITIONS:

  • Fishing system:
    You can now find/craft and equip a fishing rod. Go to bodies of water and you can fish. Collect different types of fish (Which will be expanded with future updates), cook or sell them.
  • Added a setting to change in-game lighting saturation
  • New 'Infected Zombie' added to infestations
  • New items:
    Fishing Rod
    Small Fish
    Cooked Small Fish
    Fish
    Cooked Fish
    Large Fish
    Cooked Large Fish

CHANGES:

  • Improved loot after destroying an infestation
  • Everyone starts with a map, but it won't show any markers, player markers or the player's position until you equip a GPS
  • Increased lighting saturation of game world
  • Changed Molotov recipe & is now crafted at Weapons Bench
  • Ammo Bench renamed to Weapons Bench
  • You can now put the 'Lunchbox' container inside a Fridge
  • Increased general amount that radiated & infected zombies apply radiation damage to the player
  • Increased speed of health regen
  • Harvestable vehicles now produce a small bit of smoke
  • Infestations won't spawn if you have buildables placed near them
  • Increased distance buildables will block spawns
  • Upgraded workbench model

BUG FIXES:

  • Fixed issue where changing weapons can cause issues with melee & shooting/ADS
  • Fixed Wolf & Bear not dropping meat
  • Fixed radial menu visual design
  • Fixed changing difficulty selector (Could of caused issue with some AI health being 0)
  • Fixed not regenerating health after taking damage
  • Fixed door collision at damaged hangars
  • Fixed being able to climb spiked wall
  • Fixed 0% issue with containers you break open with picklocks or tools
  • Fixed Lunchbox container (You may have to find new lunchboxes)
  • Fixed saved map markers not showing on map (They were saving but just weren't displaying the UI marker)
  • Fixed lag spike when opening keycard doors marker
  • Fixed map resetting position when closing it
  • Fixed issue that would of caused multiple water volumes to be spawned from exiting and loading multiple times

