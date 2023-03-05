 Skip to content

The Castle Burns! update for 5 March 2023

If a Tree Stump explodes in the forest and no one is there to take damage...

Share · View all patches · Build 10696103 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Don't you hate it when you enter a magical forest, fight Gary the Tree Man and his offspring explode in your face? That'll still happen, but at least they now shouldn't teleport a short distance anymore after dying!

Whoops.

