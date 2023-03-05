Tempest | Hotfix v0.8.1.1

- Added unique descriptions for crucifix EMF photos
- The ghost will now always fully show itself at the start of the hunt
- Monkey paw tags now update live in the journal when grabbed
- The Monkey Paw tags can now be grabbed by multiple players in the same game
- The ghost in the dead room will now match the ghost model if it was male
- The host can now be revived with the monkey paw revive wish
- The see ghost negative effect will now end after the ghost event if you have a friendly ghost
- Improved main menu performance
- The revive stat will now only count when you are revived, instead of when anyone is revived
- Voice recognition will now work correctly for non-hosts
- Improved accuracy of the ghost crucifix hunt detection
- The loading screen tips are now translated correctly, if the language was changed in the same instance of the menu
- Removed black objects and weird lighting from the truck in High School
- Improved some translations in the shop
- Potential fix for “Loadout can't be added until flipping back and forth between loadout 1 and 2
- No more null references for “UpdateAddButtons” in all logs
- Fixed a rare bug where you couldn’t change difficulty
- Potential fix for keyboard EMF photo not working in Ridgeview
- The next time you open the game, your last difficulty will reset once, in order to fix many issues some users were having if they continued to play with the settings they had pre-0.8.1.0.
- Willow windows now have the new UV shader
- Sound sensors, motion sensors and DOTS will no longer be detectable by the ghost when held after being placed
