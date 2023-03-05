The Trading Update V

New Traders

Shuttles

Shuttles come in 6 types, including small, medium, and large variants, each with normal and gas options. Shuttles can use a runway or make a vertical descent and require a landing pad of different sizes: 3x3 for small, 5x5 for medium, and 6x6 for large. Supporting the requirements of different shuttle types means you’ll get to trade with more of the visiting Traders.

Space Planes

There are two types of space planes, medium and large. Unlike shuttles, space planes cannot land vertically, require a runway, and only appear on planets with an atmosphere. Due to being designed to operate in diverse atmospheres, they are able to still land during storms, unlike shuttles. Space planes also need a larger landing pad size: 7x7 for medium and 9x9 for large. A minimum runway length of 15 and 20 is required for medium and large space planes, respectively.

Trader requirements are visually displayed when using the comms motherboard, and trader sizes can be accessed from logic.

https://sketchfab.com/models/5de5344d3fb74f09805cc269bb17c5a3/embed

Runways and Beacons

Vehicles entering the area from space have a long approach as they slow down from orbit. To better guide traders to the landing pad and avoid them crashing into mountains and buildings, you can use beacons and runway taxi pieces. Beacons can be placed and configured to guide traders through the air to the landing pad, while runway taxi pieces define the entry point of a runway and a path to the center piece.

Planes require a threshold piece and a runway to land. Additionally, Taxi Hold pieces can be used to stop traders on the runway until Activate is called on the landing pad center or via the activate button on the landing pad power data module.

Combining all these pieces allows you to fully customize the descent of the aircraft and may be required to prevent collisions. To make it easier to create a suitable landing area for traders, the landing pad pieces have been split into three new kits: Basic, Runway, and Atmospheric.

Environmental Requirements

Large shuttles and planes have a chance of carrying human traders. However, human traders require a breathable atmosphere before they will exit their craft and trade with you. To accommodate human traders, you'll need to build a hangar that can be pressurized.

Trader Interface

Options have been added to the Comms Motherboard to allow you to choose which landing pad and satellite dish will be used.

Trader Crashes

If you don't have a suitable landing pad and runway, traders will collide, cause damage, and explode. Be sure to create an appropriate landing area to avoid this from happening. Be especially careful of planes, if your runway is not long enough then they will overshoot and potentially crash.

Your support makes this possible

Over the last year, we’ve completely refactored the net code making multiplayer more stable, we’re continuing to improve the connectivity, and we’ve improved some big systems to allow us to bring you better content and new game loops. All this while transitioning to a weekly update cycle.

All the community support, feedback, and involvement have made this possible. So thank you!

If you like the progress we have made, please consider taking a moment to leave a positive review. This makes a huge difference to the project. We've been working hard for the last five years, and feel confident the game has substantially improved over this time. Many projects steer clear of the hard tasks, and we are proud to have taken them on.

Additionally, you can support us by purchasing DLC that we've made to allow those who enjoy the game to support us, and in return get something a little fun to use in-game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2089290/Stationeers_Human_Cosmetics_Pack/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1038400/Stationeers_Zrilian_Species_Pack/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1038500/Stationeers_HEM_Droid_Species_Pack/

Change Log v0.2.3860.18648