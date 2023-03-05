Crops and Fixes

Crops
-
We're adding a new Crop system to Ficterra to replace the Crop Plot. With this you can plant the new seeds in dirt and watch the crop grow
-
We'll be releasing this in phases, so expect new crops and for the experience to change over time
-
After all the phases, we'll remove the Crop Plot from standard play. It will still be available with modding, and for backwards compatibility
-
Three new crops have been added to Ficterra
- Tomatoes - a Rare crop that heals and gives a boost in stamina
- Grapes - an Epic crop that heals and increases movement speed an extra amount
- Watermelons - a Mythic crop that heals and gives a large boost in stamina
-
In addition, Carrot and Green Beans also have been added to the new crop system as Common crops
-
You can find these growing throughout the more green biomes in Ficterra
-
When you harvest them you get some of the crop as well as the seed to plant some more
Other
- Fixed a bug where half corner ramps would have a full square bottom instead of a half triangle bottom
- The machine tinker table, machine woodshop and machine anvil have visual representations in the physical plane again
- Fixed a bug where games could not start on non-English setups
Changed files in this update