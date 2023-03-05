 Skip to content

Ficterra update for 5 March 2023

Crops and Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10695972 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Crops

  • We're adding a new Crop system to Ficterra to replace the Crop Plot. With this you can plant the new seeds in dirt and watch the crop grow

  • We'll be releasing this in phases, so expect new crops and for the experience to change over time

  • After all the phases, we'll remove the Crop Plot from standard play. It will still be available with modding, and for backwards compatibility

  • Three new crops have been added to Ficterra

    • Tomatoes - a Rare crop that heals and gives a boost in stamina
    • Grapes - an Epic crop that heals and increases movement speed an extra amount
    • Watermelons - a Mythic crop that heals and gives a large boost in stamina

  • In addition, Carrot and Green Beans also have been added to the new crop system as Common crops

  • You can find these growing throughout the more green biomes in Ficterra

  • When you harvest them you get some of the crop as well as the seed to plant some more

Other

  • Fixed a bug where half corner ramps would have a full square bottom instead of a half triangle bottom
  • The machine tinker table, machine woodshop and machine anvil have visual representations in the physical plane again
  • Fixed a bug where games could not start on non-English setups

