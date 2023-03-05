Crops and Fixes

We're adding a new Crop system to Ficterra to replace the Crop Plot. With this you can plant the new seeds in dirt and watch the crop grow

We'll be releasing this in phases, so expect new crops and for the experience to change over time

After all the phases, we'll remove the Crop Plot from standard play. It will still be available with modding, and for backwards compatibility

Three new crops have been added to Ficterra Tomatoes - a Rare crop that heals and gives a boost in stamina

Grapes - an Epic crop that heals and increases movement speed an extra amount

Watermelons - a Mythic crop that heals and gives a large boost in stamina

In addition, Carrot and Green Beans also have been added to the new crop system as Common crops

You can find these growing throughout the more green biomes in Ficterra