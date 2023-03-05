SGS TAIPINGS REGULAR UPDATE

MARCH 5TH

Changed of Anti-Taipings revolts: the process and the conditions have been modified to

make it more realistic. When the Taipings and their Chinese allies have conquered a province

in mainland China and hold all its cities, there is a chance 40% chance (tested every third

turn) one city will rise in revolt if the garrison remaining in the province is not sufficient.

A garrison is made of land combat units from the Taipings, Pingnam Guo, Miao, Tiandihui

and Hui-Tongzhi. It excludes Triads units, Nien Bandits and Foreign Devils. Infantry,

Cavalry, Guns and Revolts/Rebels all count.

In the 5 Provincial Army province (Anhui, Henan, Hubei, Jiangsu, Zhejiang), the minimum

garrison to prevent a revolt is 15 such units. If the garrison is 14 or less, a revolt may occur.

In every other province, the minimum garrison to prevent a revolt is 10 such units. If the

garrison is 9 or less, a revolt may occur.

Changed Corruption Events: the process is a bit more frequent and both sides will lose

between -5 and -10 gold, flat, plus some percentage (-20% to -50%) of accumulated treasury.

Cards fixes: cards that were reported as not working (e.g. siege cards) were fixed.

Database fix: some errors were fixed. Some nations which had too much or too little

movement allowance are corrected: e.g. now the Tiandihui can only move into Guandgdong ,

Guangxi and Fujian.

Scenario fix: errors of unit allocation and sides in the 1862 scenarios were corrected.

We are working on more content and additions that will come during March.