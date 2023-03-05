SGS TAIPINGS REGULAR UPDATE

MARCH 5TH
Changed of Anti-Taipings revolts: the process and the conditions have been modified to
make it more realistic. When the Taipings and their Chinese allies have conquered a province
in mainland China and hold all its cities, there is a chance 40% chance (tested every third
turn) one city will rise in revolt if the garrison remaining in the province is not sufficient.
A garrison is made of land combat units from the Taipings, Pingnam Guo, Miao, Tiandihui
and Hui-Tongzhi. It excludes Triads units, Nien Bandits and Foreign Devils. Infantry,
Cavalry, Guns and Revolts/Rebels all count.
- In the 5 Provincial Army province (Anhui, Henan, Hubei, Jiangsu, Zhejiang), the minimum
- garrison to prevent a revolt is 15 such units. If the garrison is 14 or less, a revolt may occur.
- In every other province, the minimum garrison to prevent a revolt is 10 such units. If the
- garrison is 9 or less, a revolt may occur.
Changed Corruption Events: the process is a bit more frequent and both sides will lose
between -5 and -10 gold, flat, plus some percentage (-20% to -50%) of accumulated treasury.
Cards fixes: cards that were reported as not working (e.g. siege cards) were fixed.
Database fix: some errors were fixed. Some nations which had too much or too little
movement allowance are corrected: e.g. now the Tiandihui can only move into Guandgdong ,
Guangxi and Fujian.
Scenario fix: errors of unit allocation and sides in the 1862 scenarios were corrected.
We are working on more content and additions that will come during March.
Changed files in this update