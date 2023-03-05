Armor system is complete

Beta v0.1.2.3B (2023.3.6)
- New weapons
- Plasma Cannon (large, powerful)
- Lancerator (small, broken shield)
- Jabra (big, broken shield)
- Added modified ships
- Hammer P (Guerilla)
- Tank P (Fire ship)
- Squid P (Light Fire Ship)
- Immortal P (Heavy Gunboat)
- Ship modification
- Remove the bear's two small shields and replace them with one large one
- Resets Hammer and FishSpear textures
- Added solo mode
- System optimization
- Adjusted the selling price of materials
Now the price of raw stone and purity has nothing to do with it, but it does not affect the shipping rate of gambling stone
- Remove the entry requirement for mining
- Added armor system
- Improved some textures on the interface
- Changed the mining method
- Added emergency exit points to the campaign system and removed the return button
- Increased missile damage to hull and reduced missile damage to shields
- The ship's kill count
- Weapons are automatically unloaded when you buy a ship
- Rectification of Grade C and B Marksmanship tests
*Bug fix
- Fixed the issue of small planes running out of fuel and still occupying hangars after a crash
- Solve the problem of ships selling at too low a price
- Material rarity adjustment in store
Changed files in this update