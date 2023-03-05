Empires 2.34.9 Released!

We're happy to announce version 2.34.9 which is live on Steam right now.

Changelog below and also on our Website

Changelog:

Features

Double clicking of weapons/armor/engine in vehicle custimization now adds/removes. Armor and engine will swap what is equipped if trying to add a different armor.

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug causing engineer tool to lose charge if the player triggered a re-equip before deploying the weapon.

Fixed a bug preventing vehicles from repairing on repair stations when taking DMG_CRUSH damage type. (Physics crush damage/Damaged caused by crashing into walls)

Fixed a client crash relating to guard/attack orders.

Minor fixes to mini-map player icons.

Minor fix to cross-hair alignment.

Minor fix to artillery feedback skill showing hits that occurred before having the skill.

Minor fix to prevent console spam on the server - caused by vehicle engine heat variables.

Script/Game Balance

Vehicle Armors

Regenerative Reduced Cost from 12 to 11 Reduced Weight from 15 to 13 Reduced Biological Damage Multiplier from 1.25 to 1.1

Absorbant Increased Cost from 10 to 11 Increased Biological Damage Multiplier from 0.5 to 0.8 Reduced BulletPlasmaResist from 0.1 to 0 Reduced ShellPlasmaResist from 0 to -0.1

Reactive Increased Cost from 15 to 16 Reduced Health from 120 to 110

Composite Increased Angle modifier from 0.35 to 0.5



Vehicle Weapons

Homing Missile Increased Reload Time from 5s to 8s

Plasma Cannon Increased Clip Size from 30 to 40

Biological Cannon Increased Clip Size from 30 to 40

Depleted Uranium Machine Gun Reduced Cycle time from 0.105 to 0.09



Vehicle Engines

Bio Diesel Decreased Heat Stall Penalty from 50% to 25%



Infantry Weapons