Patch 0.5.0 | Major Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10695921 · Last edited 6 March 2023 – 17:52:28 UTC by Wendy

The second chapter of the Story, a flamethrower, reworked sound and visual effects, as well as many other improvements and changes in update 0.5.0.

What is new:

Second chapter of the Story

New weapon - flamethrower

Added voiceover for the diary entries of the protagonist

Added additional music for story mode chapters

Added footstep sounds on spider slime

New collectible note added to chapter one of the story

Audio record players in Story Mode can now be broken

Added ability to switch fire mode for automatic weapons (by pressing the joystick)

Knife now gets dirty in blood

Reworked and improved some sound effects: footstep sounds, interaction with the backpack, changing filters and the use of the first aid kit

Added hints for the puzzles in Story mode

New comments from uncle Serezha about the brought loot

First insurance in the Raid Mode is now free of charge

Added new Uncle Serezha's lines about insurance

Added a horn to the rail car

Several new places for level generation in Raid mode

New tip in the hideout, explaining how the shooting range and ammo replenishment works

Buttons in menus are now highlighting on select and have haptic feedback

In the Menu's Controls tab there is a scheme for Valve Index controllers now

Changes:

Hitting a monster now slows it down for a moment

When running, footsteps now sound louder

It is no longer possible to run when the character is in a sitting position

It is no longer possible to run when the character has critically low health

Headlight will now turn on automatically after equipping in Story Mode

AK in a Raid can now be found in a new stalker stash with a wall breach

The note about equipment upgrades in Raids has been rewritten to make it clearer what stuff are not lost after death

Setting "Reloading with trigger" was renamed to "Racking the slide (grip/trigger)" for more clarity

No more than one suitcase can be spawned in a single Raid

The very first raid now always have electricity and lights on

Spiders can no longer roll over if they fall on their backs

Before entering a room with high radiation, there is now an area with weak - "warning" radiation

Changed a little effect when using the NVG

Improved the quality of textures of some objects

Improved interaction with army crates, med lockers, valves and levers

Lamps, candles and campfires are lit more realistic, the brightness of the light increases gradually

Some in-game texts have been edited

Audio record players now turn off if you move too far away from them

Bug Fixes:

Filter usage time is now saved correctly in Story mode

Fixed a bug where a monster could un-aggro from the player and stand still

Spider bodies no longer lose collision after death

Holiday Knife for Raid mode no longer appears in Story Mode

Volume slider now affects music on loading screens

All weapons now automatically have lasers and flashlights turned off when mounted on a weapon rack

Fixed bug with possibility to install both flashlight and grenade launcher under the AK barrel

Fixed collision of some objects, hindering movement

Fixed the bug with the non-disappearing subtitles from Uncle Serezha's lines

Fixed an issue where three classified documents in Raid mode were enough to complete a mission instead of four

Fixed an issue with newly acquired weapons not saving the state of the bullet in the chamber

Fixed an issue with Uncle Serezha's lines being able to overlap each other

Fixed an issue with duping money when buying equipment

Fixed a bug when some items brought from the hideout were considered found in the raid, and counted in the statistics

Gas mask can no longer be put in the shelter's stash

Fixed an issue where the gas can in the first chapter of the story could not be put into some slots of the backpack

Fixed an issue where items stored in the backpack became invisible (fell out of the backpack)

Full backpack error sound no longer plays when you put the weapon behind the back

Fixed the bug with the incorrect display of the reputation status on the computer screen when completing the task with vodka bottles

Fixed an issue with the game crash when using a key card in a raid

It is no longer possible to stand in the air duct and fall under the map

Fixed a bug with incorrect muzzle flash material of KLIN

Fixed a bug where the door could disappear after being blown up

When grabbing an equipment upgrade, the item in other hand no longer falls out

Resetting progress through the in-game raid menu no longer deletes the obtained Holiday Knife

Fixed critical health level bug on loading screen

Fixed a bug with hands stuck in one pose when grabbing a watch on the loading screen

Fixed a bug where the improved gas mask from Raids would appear in Story Mode

Fixed a bug with hands got stuck in the kerosene lamp

Fixed a bug where monsters in raids could hit through the door if you get close to it

Fixed a bug where in the first chapter of the Story, you could knock the lock to the generator room with a knife through the door

The game is available with 25% discount until March 13.

If you encounter any bugs, please report them here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1702840/discussions/0/3391786047387379534/

You can also join our Discord - it's the best and fastest way to contact me and stay up-to-date on the latest news: https://discord.gg/9t79QCHvPc