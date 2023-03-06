 Skip to content

Paradox of Hope update for 6 March 2023

Patch 0.5.0 | Major Update

Patch 0.5.0 | Major Update

The second chapter of the Story, a flamethrower, reworked sound and visual effects, as well as many other improvements and changes in update 0.5.0.

What is new:

  • Second chapter of the Story
  • New weapon - flamethrower
  • Added voiceover for the diary entries of the protagonist
  • Added additional music for story mode chapters
  • Added footstep sounds on spider slime
  • New collectible note added to chapter one of the story
  • Audio record players in Story Mode can now be broken
  • Added ability to switch fire mode for automatic weapons (by pressing the joystick)
  • Knife now gets dirty in blood
  • Reworked and improved some sound effects: footstep sounds, interaction with the backpack, changing filters and the use of the first aid kit
  • Added hints for the puzzles in Story mode
  • New comments from uncle Serezha about the brought loot
  • First insurance in the Raid Mode is now free of charge
  • Added new Uncle Serezha's lines about insurance
  • Added a horn to the rail car
  • Several new places for level generation in Raid mode
  • New tip in the hideout, explaining how the shooting range and ammo replenishment works
  • Buttons in menus are now highlighting on select and have haptic feedback
  • In the Menu's Controls tab there is a scheme for Valve Index controllers now

Changes:

  • Hitting a monster now slows it down for a moment
  • When running, footsteps now sound louder
  • It is no longer possible to run when the character is in a sitting position
  • It is no longer possible to run when the character has critically low health
  • Headlight will now turn on automatically after equipping in Story Mode
  • AK in a Raid can now be found in a new stalker stash with a wall breach
  • The note about equipment upgrades in Raids has been rewritten to make it clearer what stuff are not lost after death
  • Setting "Reloading with trigger" was renamed to "Racking the slide (grip/trigger)" for more clarity
  • No more than one suitcase can be spawned in a single Raid
  • The very first raid now always have electricity and lights on
  • Spiders can no longer roll over if they fall on their backs
  • Before entering a room with high radiation, there is now an area with weak - "warning" radiation
  • Changed a little effect when using the NVG
  • Improved the quality of textures of some objects
  • Improved interaction with army crates, med lockers, valves and levers
  • Lamps, candles and campfires are lit more realistic, the brightness of the light increases gradually
  • Some in-game texts have been edited
  • Audio record players now turn off if you move too far away from them

Bug Fixes:

  • Filter usage time is now saved correctly in Story mode
  • Fixed a bug where a monster could un-aggro from the player and stand still
  • Spider bodies no longer lose collision after death
  • Holiday Knife for Raid mode no longer appears in Story Mode
  • Volume slider now affects music on loading screens
  • All weapons now automatically have lasers and flashlights turned off when mounted on a weapon rack
  • Fixed bug with possibility to install both flashlight and grenade launcher under the AK barrel
  • Fixed collision of some objects, hindering movement
  • Fixed the bug with the non-disappearing subtitles from Uncle Serezha's lines
  • Fixed an issue where three classified documents in Raid mode were enough to complete a mission instead of four
  • Fixed an issue with newly acquired weapons not saving the state of the bullet in the chamber
  • Fixed an issue with Uncle Serezha's lines being able to overlap each other
  • Fixed an issue with duping money when buying equipment
  • Fixed a bug when some items brought from the hideout were considered found in the raid, and counted in the statistics
  • Gas mask can no longer be put in the shelter's stash
  • Fixed an issue where the gas can in the first chapter of the story could not be put into some slots of the backpack
  • Fixed an issue where items stored in the backpack became invisible (fell out of the backpack)
  • Full backpack error sound no longer plays when you put the weapon behind the back
  • Fixed the bug with the incorrect display of the reputation status on the computer screen when completing the task with vodka bottles
  • Fixed an issue with the game crash when using a key card in a raid
  • It is no longer possible to stand in the air duct and fall under the map
  • Fixed a bug with incorrect muzzle flash material of KLIN
  • Fixed a bug where the door could disappear after being blown up
  • When grabbing an equipment upgrade, the item in other hand no longer falls out
  • Resetting progress through the in-game raid menu no longer deletes the obtained Holiday Knife
  • Fixed critical health level bug on loading screen
  • Fixed a bug with hands stuck in one pose when grabbing a watch on the loading screen
  • Fixed a bug where the improved gas mask from Raids would appear in Story Mode
  • Fixed a bug with hands got stuck in the kerosene lamp
  • Fixed a bug where monsters in raids could hit through the door if you get close to it
  • Fixed a bug where in the first chapter of the Story, you could knock the lock to the generator room with a knife through the door

The game is available with 25% discount until March 13.

If you encounter any bugs, please report them here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1702840/discussions/0/3391786047387379534/

You can also join our Discord - it's the best and fastest way to contact me and stay up-to-date on the latest news: https://discord.gg/9t79QCHvPc

