Patch 0.5.0 | Major Update

The second chapter of the Story, a flamethrower, reworked sound and visual effects, as well as many other improvements and changes in update 0.5.0.
What is new:
- Second chapter of the Story
- New weapon - flamethrower
- Added voiceover for the diary entries of the protagonist
- Added additional music for story mode chapters
- Added footstep sounds on spider slime
- New collectible note added to chapter one of the story
- Audio record players in Story Mode can now be broken
- Added ability to switch fire mode for automatic weapons (by pressing the joystick)
- Knife now gets dirty in blood
- Reworked and improved some sound effects: footstep sounds, interaction with the backpack, changing filters and the use of the first aid kit
- Added hints for the puzzles in Story mode
- New comments from uncle Serezha about the brought loot
- First insurance in the Raid Mode is now free of charge
- Added new Uncle Serezha's lines about insurance
- Added a horn to the rail car
- Several new places for level generation in Raid mode
- New tip in the hideout, explaining how the shooting range and ammo replenishment works
- Buttons in menus are now highlighting on select and have haptic feedback
- In the Menu's Controls tab there is a scheme for Valve Index controllers now
Changes:
- Hitting a monster now slows it down for a moment
- When running, footsteps now sound louder
- It is no longer possible to run when the character is in a sitting position
- It is no longer possible to run when the character has critically low health
- Headlight will now turn on automatically after equipping in Story Mode
- AK in a Raid can now be found in a new stalker stash with a wall breach
- The note about equipment upgrades in Raids has been rewritten to make it clearer what stuff are not lost after death
- Setting "Reloading with trigger" was renamed to "Racking the slide (grip/trigger)" for more clarity
- No more than one suitcase can be spawned in a single Raid
- The very first raid now always have electricity and lights on
- Spiders can no longer roll over if they fall on their backs
- Before entering a room with high radiation, there is now an area with weak - "warning" radiation
- Changed a little effect when using the NVG
- Improved the quality of textures of some objects
- Improved interaction with army crates, med lockers, valves and levers
- Lamps, candles and campfires are lit more realistic, the brightness of the light increases gradually
- Some in-game texts have been edited
- Audio record players now turn off if you move too far away from them
Bug Fixes:
- Filter usage time is now saved correctly in Story mode
- Fixed a bug where a monster could un-aggro from the player and stand still
- Spider bodies no longer lose collision after death
- Holiday Knife for Raid mode no longer appears in Story Mode
- Volume slider now affects music on loading screens
- All weapons now automatically have lasers and flashlights turned off when mounted on a weapon rack
- Fixed bug with possibility to install both flashlight and grenade launcher under the AK barrel
- Fixed collision of some objects, hindering movement
- Fixed the bug with the non-disappearing subtitles from Uncle Serezha's lines
- Fixed an issue where three classified documents in Raid mode were enough to complete a mission instead of four
- Fixed an issue with newly acquired weapons not saving the state of the bullet in the chamber
- Fixed an issue with Uncle Serezha's lines being able to overlap each other
- Fixed an issue with duping money when buying equipment
- Fixed a bug when some items brought from the hideout were considered found in the raid, and counted in the statistics
- Gas mask can no longer be put in the shelter's stash
- Fixed an issue where the gas can in the first chapter of the story could not be put into some slots of the backpack
- Fixed an issue where items stored in the backpack became invisible (fell out of the backpack)
- Full backpack error sound no longer plays when you put the weapon behind the back
- Fixed the bug with the incorrect display of the reputation status on the computer screen when completing the task with vodka bottles
- Fixed an issue with the game crash when using a key card in a raid
- It is no longer possible to stand in the air duct and fall under the map
- Fixed a bug with incorrect muzzle flash material of KLIN
- Fixed a bug where the door could disappear after being blown up
- When grabbing an equipment upgrade, the item in other hand no longer falls out
- Resetting progress through the in-game raid menu no longer deletes the obtained Holiday Knife
- Fixed critical health level bug on loading screen
- Fixed a bug with hands stuck in one pose when grabbing a watch on the loading screen
- Fixed a bug where the improved gas mask from Raids would appear in Story Mode
- Fixed a bug with hands got stuck in the kerosene lamp
- Fixed a bug where monsters in raids could hit through the door if you get close to it
- Fixed a bug where in the first chapter of the Story, you could knock the lock to the generator room with a knife through the door
If you encounter any bugs, please report them here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1702840/discussions/0/3391786047387379534/
You can also join our Discord - it's the best and fastest way to contact me and stay up-to-date on the latest news: https://discord.gg/9t79QCHvPc
