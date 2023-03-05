 Skip to content

Parts Unknown update for 5 March 2023

Online Patch

5 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you experience issues joining a room please restart the game. You can fight anyone who joins the room or team up with them its up to you! Weapon upgrades will be available soon and character creation for online is coming soon also.

