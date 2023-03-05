If you experience issues joining a room please restart the game. You can fight anyone who joins the room or team up with them its up to you! Weapon upgrades will be available soon and character creation for online is coming soon also.
Parts Unknown update for 5 March 2023
Online Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
