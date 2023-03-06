 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

自動切るクリップ update for 6 March 2023

ver.3.8.0 Apex analysis accuracy improvement.

Share · View all patches · Build 10695762 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've made updates to improve Apex parsing accuracy.
Please try the trial version first.

Feedback to the community or reviews.
Also, if you need urgent support, please DM from your Twitter account.

Changed files in this update

自動切るクリップ Content Depot 1632801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link