 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Farmer Against Potatoes Idle update for 5 March 2023

Update v0.30-3 Pets Icons

Share · View all patches · Build 10695760 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Pets Icons have been readded to let the player know when a Pet is in Expedition or when he has the Exp reduction from being Equipped and in Expedition at the same time.
  • Equipment shouldn't be hit by a reduction of power from the A11+ keep Equipment on ascension milestone anymore.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1535561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link