Entity Researchers update for 5 March 2023

Entity Researchers Version 1.6

Entity Researchers Version 1.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.6 contains fixes to the Patrolpad, Generator and other minor bugs.
Linux Cloud saves should now be working, let me know if not.

Please leave a review if you enjoyed the game as it really helps!
Have fun...

Changed files in this update

Entity Researchers Windows Depot 1562232
  • Loading history…
Entity Researchers Linux Depot 1562233
  • Loading history…
