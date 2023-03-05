Der Erste Weltkrieg - Первая мировая война

For the last several months our focus has been on localizing The First World War into different languages. We released an early Chinese version a few weeks ago and now have a working build that adds both Russian and German. We've decided to make these imperfect translations available to all players while we continue to work on improvements.

All text content for both have been localized but it's very rough in many places. This includes poor translation and in some cases, strings that do not fit well in the UI. We have native speakers helping us cleanup the over 15,000 lines of text for each language.

There are also Spanish and French versions in progress and we intend to follow that up with possibly Portuguese, Italian, Turkish, Bulgarian, Japanese or Polish. We’ll be deciding that in the near future and the plan is to also make translations for The Second World War.

Feedback is welcome.