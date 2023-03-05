 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Making History: The First World War update for 5 March 2023

Der Erste Weltkrieg - Первая мировая война

Share · View all patches · Build 10695684 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For the last several months our focus has been on localizing The First World War into different languages. We released an early Chinese version a few weeks ago and now have a working build that adds both Russian and German. We've decided to make these imperfect translations available to all players while we continue to work on improvements.

All text content for both have been localized but it's very rough in many places. This includes poor translation and in some cases, strings that do not fit well in the UI. We have native speakers helping us cleanup the over 15,000 lines of text for each language.

There are also Spanish and French versions in progress and we intend to follow that up with possibly Portuguese, Italian, Turkish, Bulgarian, Japanese or Polish. We’ll be deciding that in the near future and the plan is to also make translations for The Second World War.

Feedback is welcome.

Changed files in this update

GWG Content Win32 Depot 959151
  • Loading history…
GWG Content Mac Depot 959152
  • Loading history…
GWG Content Linux Depot 959153
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link