 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idle Baker Boss update for 6 March 2023

2.992 - Lucky Days + A few new things

Share · View all patches · Build 10695669 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Feature:
[🔼] Cross Platform - Cloud Save (Experimental Phase)
[🔼] Recipe list area now shows desserts that can unlock and dependency/ level required.
[🔼] Stats area now shows coins/s of the entire store with breakdown for each dessert type.
[🔼] 5 new Desserts added for next event and prep for next event

Adjustment:
[🔼] Better trainer coloured indicator to reflect mixed percentages.
[🔼] Store coin converter now has larger gems to coin ranges via a dropdown

Bugs:
[🔨] Trainer indicator colours didn't correctly update when changed.
[🔨] Delete all button partly hidden on landscape and not working 100%.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2087001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link