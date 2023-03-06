2.992 - Lucky Days + A few new things

Feature:
[🔼] Cross Platform - Cloud Save (Experimental Phase)
[🔼] Recipe list area now shows desserts that can unlock and dependency/ level required.
[🔼] Stats area now shows coins/s of the entire store with breakdown for each dessert type.
[🔼] 5 new Desserts added for next event and prep for next event
Adjustment:
[🔼] Better trainer coloured indicator to reflect mixed percentages.
[🔼] Store coin converter now has larger gems to coin ranges via a dropdown
Bugs:
[🔨] Trainer indicator colours didn't correctly update when changed.
[🔨] Delete all button partly hidden on landscape and not working 100%.
Changed files in this update