2.992 - Lucky Days + A few new things

Build 10695669 · Last edited 6 March 2023 – 12:19:12 UTC by Wendy

Feature:

[🔼] Cross Platform - Cloud Save (Experimental Phase)

[🔼] Recipe list area now shows desserts that can unlock and dependency/ level required.

[🔼] Stats area now shows coins/s of the entire store with breakdown for each dessert type.

[🔼] 5 new Desserts added for next event and prep for next event

Adjustment:

[🔼] Better trainer coloured indicator to reflect mixed percentages.

[🔼] Store coin converter now has larger gems to coin ranges via a dropdown

Bugs:

[🔨] Trainer indicator colours didn't correctly update when changed.

[🔨] Delete all button partly hidden on landscape and not working 100%.