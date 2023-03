Share · View all patches · Build 10695647 · Last edited 5 March 2023 – 16:09:12 UTC by Wendy

This isn't really a hot fix as much as it is a clarification.

Changes:

-RoseBud tavern now hints a tad more bluntly what you need to do on the missions it is in.

-If you go to the RoseBud Tavern after exauhsting previous conversation options, it gives you some...additional context.