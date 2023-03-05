DDNet 16.8 released

DDNet 16.8 has been released with the following changes:
- [Client] Add skin to serverbrowser's scoreboard [Jupeyy]
- [Client] Add ingame and browser buttons to copy server info to clipboard [Robyt3]
- [Client] Better lists with smooth scrolling (ui_smooth_scroll_time) [Robyt3]
- [Client+Server] Implement FIFO on Windows using Named Pipes [Robyt3]
- [Client] Add tooltip to demo seekbar showing the currently hovered time [Robyt3]
- [Client] Fix client crash when echoing client message to chat, use em dash for client messages in chat [Robyt3]
- [Client] Make color pickers not change selected color as much [Robyt3]
- [Client] Support 4 and 8 digit RGBA color values in console [Robyt3]
- [Client] Merge entity textures to reduce memory usage [Jupeyy]
- [Client] Increase relative joystick movement based on input update time, disable relative joystick when console is open or window not focused [Robyt3]
- [Client] For integrated and discrete GPUs always prefer what comes first in the list [Jupeyy]
- [Client] Show error message when downloaded map cannot be saved [Robyt3]
- [Client] Use OpenGL 3.3 on macOS by default
- [Client] Add error message when saving screenshot fails [Robyt3]
- [Client] Save prediction margin [Chairn]
- [Client] Fix text rendering over maximum line width with newline [Robyt3]
- [Client] Align color picker buttons on right side [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Support longer file/folder names [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Clear file browser search term when entering folder [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Add buttons to move envelopes left and right, improve envelope UI layout, add tooltips for editboxes [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Add a refresh button to the file browser [Robyt3]
- [Server] Add reset command to server [Robyt3]
- [Server] Fix sv_vanilla_antispoof for vanilla 0.6.5 clients [Robyt3]
- [Server] Remove projectiles on save and load [Zwelf]
- [Server] Remove projectiles on team change [Zwelf]
- [Server] Hand the client IP addresses to the antibot module [heinrich5991]
- [Server] Fix announcement feature
- [Server] Don't count (connecting) players for voting
- [Server] Fix crash in team save/load [Zwelf]
Changed files in this update