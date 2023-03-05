Patch 30 - Some Stunning Visual Additions!

What's up everyone, I hope you're all happy and healthy!

Having worked on so many new features recently we decided to focus a little on the look and feel of the game resulting in these goodies.

From skyboxes to weather effects, You can now create stunning visuals for your players by adjusting the per-map atmosphere settings. From cinematic vibrant shots to a de-saturated rainy day, all is now possible with these new settings.

We've added variety of skyboxes with more to coming including custom imports.

And here's a list of advanced Post processing adjustments:

Tiltshift

Edge Detection

Dithering

Tube Distortion

Pixelize

Color adjustments

Underwater

Vignette

Bloom

Sketch

Sharpen

Radial Blur

Cinematic Bars

Chromatic aberration

White Balance

scanlines

Any of these effects can be used in combination with an other effect.

We've also update the mist to feel... most misty.

As always there's a bunch of other tweaks including the following:

Custom Camera can now be set as the default starting camera to force player camera to certain location on start.

Fixed the rotation ring for AMD GPUs

Chat now auto scrolls again when new messages are added

Fixed the Wolf Rig.

Cutout Tokens now show their name and bars in the correct place.

A bunch of user bug reports and tweaks we managed to sort out (can't 100% remember what they all were but things are getting fixed!)

As always, thanks for all the feedback!

You can get involved with feature discussions, suggestion or report bugs over on the discord: https://discord.gg/mJntEJ2kzC

Stay Awesome, Stay Creative and Happy Gaming!