Chasing the Unseen Playtest update for 5 March 2023

Patch 0.1.6

Patch 0.1.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Restart to last checkpoint explanation
  • DirectionTrail + explanation
  • Adjusted the quantity of rocks
  • Octopus level reduced audio radius around octopus
  • Now giving parachute in octopus level
  • Changed reward of capybaras in octopus level
  • Rocks explanation
  • Jump from climbing is now more responsive and also fixed a bug where if you let go near the moment you jump it would double launch the character. Fixed the landing anim too.
  • Catching critters explanation
  • Reworked beginning text a tiny bit
  • Fixed critter UI staying on top of quit UI
  • Added an achievement in the first level
  • Fixed a bug where the game launching would also try to launch SteamVR
  • Respawn instruction now at the beginning
  • Can now control the character when in ragdoll
  • Brought back an area that was chopped off in the first level
  • Camera behaves better when at grass level
  • Gliding stamina UI disappears right away when full
  • UI Texts a bit bigger for better visibility
  • Full screen mode settings
  • Different screen resolution support

