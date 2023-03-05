- Restart to last checkpoint explanation
- DirectionTrail + explanation
- Adjusted the quantity of rocks
- Octopus level reduced audio radius around octopus
- Now giving parachute in octopus level
- Changed reward of capybaras in octopus level
- Rocks explanation
- Jump from climbing is now more responsive and also fixed a bug where if you let go near the moment you jump it would double launch the character. Fixed the landing anim too.
- Catching critters explanation
- Reworked beginning text a tiny bit
- Fixed critter UI staying on top of quit UI
- Added an achievement in the first level
- Fixed a bug where the game launching would also try to launch SteamVR
- Respawn instruction now at the beginning
- Can now control the character when in ragdoll
- Brought back an area that was chopped off in the first level
- Camera behaves better when at grass level
- Gliding stamina UI disappears right away when full
- UI Texts a bit bigger for better visibility
- Full screen mode settings
- Different screen resolution support
Chasing the Unseen Playtest update for 5 March 2023
Patch 0.1.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
