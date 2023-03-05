 Skip to content

Project Utgardr update for 5 March 2023

Project Updates #5 | EA v0.1.2 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10695418 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello explorers of Utgardr,

another patch is live and here below are the changes made to the game:

  • Jump Force inertia increased by 3%;
  • In-game cinematic points implemented;
  • Time in fall damage decreased by few seconds;
  • Fall damage distance increased by a few values;
  • Hitting an object frontally for some time does not reset your speed now;
  • Game menu Soul's Call button removed;
  • UI, menus and texts reworked;
  • Small world edits;

Have a wonderful day, the Utgardr Team...

P.s: A new zone is coming next week...

