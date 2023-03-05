Project Updates #5 | EA v0.1.2 patch notes

Hello explorers of Utgardr,
another patch is live and here below are the changes made to the game:
- Jump Force inertia increased by 3%;
- In-game cinematic points implemented;
- Time in fall damage decreased by few seconds;
- Fall damage distance increased by a few values;
- Hitting an object frontally for some time does not reset your speed now;
- Game menu Soul's Call button removed;
- UI, menus and texts reworked;
- Small world edits;
Have a wonderful day, the Utgardr Team...
P.s: A new zone is coming next week...
