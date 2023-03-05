Project Updates #5 | EA v0.1.2 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10695418 · Last edited 5 March 2023 – 14:52:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello explorers of Utgardr,

another patch is live and here below are the changes made to the game:

Jump Force inertia increased by 3%;

In-game cinematic points implemented;

Time in fall damage decreased by few seconds;

Fall damage distance increased by a few values;

Hitting an object frontally for some time does not reset your speed now;

Game menu Soul's Call button removed;

UI, menus and texts reworked;

Small world edits;

Have a wonderful day, the Utgardr Team...

P.s: A new zone is coming next week...