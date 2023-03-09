fpsVR - 2.0.8464

The fpsVR has been updated with the following changes:
- Avast users have encountered that this antivirus blocks the driver launch (hardwareprovider.sys file) with a warning that this driver is not safe. The fpsVR service uses the kernel-mode driver to poll the CPU to get information about the CPU temperature. fpsVR uses a fairly common and popular driver: "WingRing0". It is quite old and does have a vulnerability. fpsVR fixes the existing vulnerability in this driver by setting appropriate access rights to the driver immediately after launching the driver. But Avast intercepts the call to start the driver, and this happens before the permissions are changed, and blocks it. Now, in order not to bother Avast users with warnings, if there are two blockings in a row, fpsVR will stop trying to start this driver and the CPU polling service (CPU temperature will not be displayed in fpsVR in this case). You can try to start CPU polling again by resetting the blocking counter for example if you decide to add an exception (it would be unfair of me to recommend this action as Avast cannot add an exception for this driver only, so I do not recommend it) or if you change antivirus (which most likely check it after starting the driver or do not do it at all). You can reset the counter on a new page in the fpsVR settings under advanced settings.
Changed files in this update