Inventory bug fixed, further optimisations + More | TOTH 0.1.1.6

Hi everyone, here are the latest patch notes. I am still working hard on whats coming next content-wise and will have more to share very soon!
Added
-New physics manager for loose physics items preventing them from using cpu usage when the player is not near them
Area Optimisations - New techniques are being added to older zones to bring their performance up to match the newer areas
(NOTE THESE OPTIMISATIONS MAY NOT AFFECT YOU IF YOU HAVE A VERY STRONG GPU)
-Bunkers in mountains optimised
-Harvers farm optimised
-Factory optimised
-Mountains warehouse optimised
-Grasslands scrapyard optimised
-Arena optimised
-Days end bar optimised
-Camp alpha optimised
Changed
-Optimised variouse LOD's
Fixed
-Fixed metal base parts loading back in as wooden parts
-Fixed scientist contract bugs
-Fixed items becoming unusable in inventory and getting stuck (this has been a persistent and big issue, I believe this fix should solve all cases but please report any further cases if it does happen again)
-Fixed a bug causing the datapad to be usable while the game is paused which could create a soft lock
-Fixed disassembled weapons still appearing in the weapons bench menu
-Fixed props in HZ tunnel being invisible
-Fixed HZ pipe system being invisible
