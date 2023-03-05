Inventory bug fixed, further optimisations + More | TOTH 0.1.1.6

Hi everyone, here are the latest patch notes. I am still working hard on whats coming next content-wise and will have more to share very soon!

Added

-New physics manager for loose physics items preventing them from using cpu usage when the player is not near them

Area Optimisations - New techniques are being added to older zones to bring their performance up to match the newer areas

(NOTE THESE OPTIMISATIONS MAY NOT AFFECT YOU IF YOU HAVE A VERY STRONG GPU)

-Bunkers in mountains optimised

-Harvers farm optimised

-Factory optimised

-Mountains warehouse optimised

-Grasslands scrapyard optimised

-Arena optimised

-Days end bar optimised

-Camp alpha optimised

Changed

-Optimised variouse LOD's

Fixed

-Fixed metal base parts loading back in as wooden parts

-Fixed scientist contract bugs

-Fixed items becoming unusable in inventory and getting stuck (this has been a persistent and big issue, I believe this fix should solve all cases but please report any further cases if it does happen again)

-Fixed a bug causing the datapad to be usable while the game is paused which could create a soft lock

-Fixed disassembled weapons still appearing in the weapons bench menu

-Fixed props in HZ tunnel being invisible

-Fixed HZ pipe system being invisible