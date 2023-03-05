- Fixed Crescent Protector relic not working
- Fixed Great Spinslash interaction with Spicy Nut
- Removed the Spike-Meter difficulty setting as that is not in the game anymore
- Changed Broken Statues dialogue a bit
- Updated the 'Delete Save' graphic
- Fixed a weird bug where animations would not stop in the description window
- Fixed some oddities with the Master Blockmonster HP bar
- Some tweaks to Acid Weeper / change one of it's attacks
Lone Fungus update for 5 March 2023
0.9.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Lone Fungus Depot 1674781
