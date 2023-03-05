 Skip to content

Lone Fungus update for 5 March 2023

0.9.2

Build 10695336

  • Fixed Crescent Protector relic not working
  • Fixed Great Spinslash interaction with Spicy Nut
  • Removed the Spike-Meter difficulty setting as that is not in the game anymore
  • Changed Broken Statues dialogue a bit
  • Updated the 'Delete Save' graphic
  • Fixed a weird bug where animations would not stop in the description window
  • Fixed some oddities with the Master Blockmonster HP bar
  • Some tweaks to Acid Weeper / change one of it's attacks

