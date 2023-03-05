Release version 0.3 - Moving towards 'Award Winning' ;)

Share · View all patches · Build 10695318 · Last edited 5 March 2023 – 14:13:44 UTC by Wendy

Welcome Questers! Here are the release notes for Swordy Quest VR version 0.3:

*Features

Howl with excitement! Wolves have been added to the game.

Explore four unique Island Biomes: Lush, Rocky, Snowy & Desert.

*Graphics

Get lost in the immersive world with added grass.

Feel like you're really in the game with improved NPC graphics based on community feedback.

Bring the forest to life with trees that have dynamic movement.

Experience a fresh new look and feel in the Main Menu.

Traverse through the lush biome with updated grass, and navigate through rocky terrain with improved rocks.

*Usability

Take your time exploring the world with a slower day-night cycle.

Start your journey on the island feeling less isolated with an updated default start position.

Get ready for the ultimate VR adventure with Swordy Quest VR 0.3, now with added wolves and even more immersive graphics and usability!