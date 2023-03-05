 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Inferna update for 5 March 2023

HOTFIX 05.03.2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10695295 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance updates

  • Experience Crystalizers can now be bought from the alchemists on Nibor and Jurdana as well
  • Decreased how far the minimap can be zoomed in

Bugfixes

  • Fixed level 5 rift name

Changed files in this update

Inferna Windows Depot 1191331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link