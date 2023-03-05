HOTFIX 05.03.2023

Balance updates
- Experience Crystalizers can now be bought from the alchemists on Nibor and Jurdana as well
- Decreased how far the minimap can be zoomed in
Bugfixes
- Fixed level 5 rift name
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Balance updates
Bugfixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update