Shopping Center Tycoon: Customer Requests, Decoration Effect and Achievements

Hello, I hope you are having a good day.

In today's update, +1 extra customer effect for every 10,000 decoration points has been added to the game to increase the effect of decorations a little more. Now you will be able to host more customers in your market in addition to the openables section.

Let's come to the most beautiful part of this update: Some customers will ask you for some products and if that product is in your market, you will buy a minimum of 1 piece and a maximum of 3 pieces and collect "Customer Tokens". With these tokens you will be able to get 5 new achievements.

Achievement order :

1x Customer Token

10x Customer Token

100x Customer Token

1000x Customer Token

10000x Customer Token

Thank you for your support and I hope you enjoyed this update.

If you want to support me further, please don't forget to leave a review and give me your opinion. Thank you <3