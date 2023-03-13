Hokko Life l Hotfix!

Hey Folks!

We've just put out a Hotfix for Hokko Life on Steam, which will iron out a few pesky bugs!

Patch Notes:

Fix for item disappearing when you upload it to your store

Fix for infinite loading screen on stores that have empty slots

Fix for creator code not being shown on downloaded creations in backpack and placement mode

Fix for placeholder text being shown sometimes when accepting a challenge from Derris

That's all for now, Residents!

