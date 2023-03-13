Hokko Life l Hotfix!

Hey Folks!
We've just put out a Hotfix for Hokko Life on Steam, which will iron out a few pesky bugs!
Patch Notes:
- Fix for item disappearing when you upload it to your store
- Fix for infinite loading screen on stores that have empty slots
- Fix for creator code not being shown on downloaded creations in backpack and placement mode
- Fix for placeholder text being shown sometimes when accepting a challenge from Derris
That's all for now, Residents!
As always, if you have any feedback, please feel free to let us know in our General Discussions or Report a Problem if you have any issues regarding the game itself!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/824000/Hokko_Life/
Keep up with all things Hokko! 🌞
Hokko Life Twitter
Hokko Life Facebook
Hokko Life Discord
Changed files in this update