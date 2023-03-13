 Skip to content

Hokko Life update for 13 March 2023

Hokko Life l Hotfix!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Folks!

We've just put out a Hotfix for Hokko Life on Steam, which will iron out a few pesky bugs!

Patch Notes:

  • Fix for item disappearing when you upload it to your store
  • Fix for infinite loading screen on stores that have empty slots
  • Fix for creator code not being shown on downloaded creations in backpack and placement mode
  • Fix for placeholder text being shown sometimes when accepting a challenge from Derris

That's all for now, Residents!

As always, if you have any feedback, please feel free to let us know in our General Discussions or Report a Problem if you have any issues regarding the game itself!

