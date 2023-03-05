V0.1.8 Perseus Fields

V0.1.8
Features:
- New map(alpha): Perseus Fields, some of the events and difficulty still needs to be tweaked.
- New perk: Ship damage reduction. Reduces all incoming damage by X%.
Fixes:
- Fixed a small issue with in game saved keys being carried over between games.
- Fixed mining rigs blocking the path went they shouldn’t. The area where characters stand should allow pathing.
- Fixed issue with the final boss sequence not playing correctly.
- Fixed issue with doors. When destroyed they received an AIR LEAK instead of removing their AIR SEAL causing oxygen loss in the ship instead of letting the air flow through as intended.
-
Balance:
- Artillery now only requires 2 crew to fire. The reload time is still based on 4 crew being present so 2 crew will only reload half as fast.
- Character movement speed range changed from (0.7 - 4) to (1.5 - 3.5).
- Character movement speed penalty for injuries now capped at 75%.
Misc:
- Improved positioning of the walls to allow all components to fit inside the layout.
- Added the number of weapons on enemy ships to the enemy UI.
Changed files in this update