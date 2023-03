Share · View all patches · Build 10695058 · Last edited 5 March 2023 – 12:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Upgraded Playtest version.

Implementation of ranking.

Revision of hit detection of some enemies.

The difficulty level RHR was the same as NORMAL, so this was corrected.

There may be some bugs in the ranking and so on.

In that case, we would appreciate your feedback.

Fixing bugs based on the feedback.

Adjustment of the transition of the title screen.

We are planning to fix the balance of various weapons.

