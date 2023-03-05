Update 5 is OUT! A completely new way to fish and 15 new creatures to catch!

Sorry for the wait, but update 5 is here! New "fish" (lobsters, crabs, and frogs) have been added also a completely new type of fishing has been added, net fishing. If it's unclear how the feature works please tell me in the steam discussions or on the discord. This update took a little longer because of a combination of it being pretty time intensive and me sleeping bad for the first half of working on it.
changelog:
- Added net fishing
- added 15 new species of "fish" to catch with the nets
- added nets to the item shops
- added indicator for fish caught with a net
- fixed some bugs related to carrying items
Changed files in this update