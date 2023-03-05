 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Open Fishing XL update for 5 March 2023

Update 5 is OUT! A completely new way to fish and 15 new creatures to catch!

Share · View all patches · Build 10695043 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry for the wait, but update 5 is here! New "fish" (lobsters, crabs, and frogs) have been added also a completely new type of fishing has been added, net fishing. If it's unclear how the feature works please tell me in the steam discussions or on the discord. This update took a little longer because of a combination of it being pretty time intensive and me sleeping bad for the first half of working on it.

changelog:

  • Added net fishing
  • added 15 new species of "fish" to catch with the nets
  • added nets to the item shops
  • added indicator for fish caught with a net
  • fixed some bugs related to carrying items

Changed files in this update

Depot 2230541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link