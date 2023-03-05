 Skip to content

rote²(RoteSquare) update for 5 March 2023

2023-03-05(v1.0.1)

Build 10695041

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Add option system (MIRROR, RANDOM, Classic 4keys, Classic 6keys, 4+2 keys)
-Fix bug where OK does not get recorded on the leaderboard
-Fix error where A+ is displayed instead of D in result scene.

