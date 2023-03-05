- Added a cancel button to wordsearch game. This is a quicker way of removing the two selections than clicking on where they are currently set.
- Changed the flat board shapes to have flat tiles for the wordsearch game, in line with the other board shapes, rather than the raised tiles of the battleboard game as was previously the case.
- Swapped the stack and back/forth mirroring icons on basalt version of Voxel designer, as they were the wrong way around.
Word Attack update for 5 March 2023
Wordsearch update
