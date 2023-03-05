English
############Content##############
[Character Customization]Added a set of new male character art assets: Ancient Egypt Slave. You can use it as the appearance of your main character or customized teammates.
[Character Customization]You can now use "Crazed Worker" as the appearance of your main character or customized teammates.
[Dr. Kyofu's Lab]Added a huge machine. (Just for decoration.)
[Tips]Added the tips about the mouse switch hotkey when starting the game for the first time. (Thanks to 树上有云's feedback.)
简体中文
############Content##############
【角色自定义】加入了一组【古埃及奴隶】的男性角色外观美术资源。你可以将其用于你的主角或者自定义的队友。
【角色自定义】你现在可以使用【发狂的工人】作为你的主角或自定义队友的外观了。
【恐怖博士的实验室】加入了一台大型机器。（只是装饰物）
【提示】在首次开始游戏时加入了一段关于鼠标开关按钮的提示信息。（感谢树上有云的反馈信息。）
[Neolithic]To the End update for 5 March 2023
Update, Version 20230305
English
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update