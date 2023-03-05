The Camera Update is now live!

Hey everyone! A new update is live, and it's awesome.

I like the idea of "inception" with cameras. In fact, I like it so much, that I decided to add it to the game.

So you can now have an object act as a camera, as well as have any other object display what it is that the former object sees.

This allows for really cool effects, and opportunities with building your worlds.

Like this football stadium:

Enjoy making really weird, and cursed creations with this awesome new feature!

Before I get to the complete changelog that comes with this content update, I'd also like to share one of my favorite new features.

You can now move, rotate, and scale the default character rig in any way or form you like!

So...you can do this:

Yes, that is completely done in-game, and is not edited afterwards.

Complete changelog:

Features

You can now move, rotate, and scale the default character rig

Made separate tabs for default properties, light properties, and camera properties

Added the option to change light color, separate from regular color

Added color palette selection back in

Added ability to turn object into camera

Added ability to have object display a camera (inception just became reality)

Added FPS counter

Added 3 new dances

Added camera animations

Added new achievements

The game now saves whether an object is enabled/disabled

There is now an intensity slider for the light property

Fixed:

When pressing escape while in the options menu, if the properties panel is open, it will first close that, forcing you to press escape again to close the options menu

You can no longer create multiple objects in the tutorial, which caused it to break completely and leaving the game softlocked

Hierarchy now no longer shows the previously loaded project when starting a new one

Please let me know if you stumble upon any weird bugs, and don't forget to share your creations on the workshop!