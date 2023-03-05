 Skip to content

OverShoot Battle Race update for 5 March 2023

Update Notes for v1.0.136 version

  • Fixed vehicle slow-down effect to be infinite on Polaris
  • Added radar detection for drone items
  • Fixed lava hot effect disappearing on Volcano
  • Fixed the weapon to not hit the PowerUp drone item
  • Fixed rain fireball smoke position
  • Fixed rain fireball sound effect
  • Fixed vehicle getting stuck after colliding with ice shoot
  • Fixed infinite slow-down vehicles after ice shoot
  • Fixed bloom effect on Technora Planet
  • Fixed recharge road area increases values
  • Fixed road gap falling on the last Technora track
  • Fixed vehicle bounding after landing ( suspension system )
  • Fixed wheels animation after landing

