- Fixed vehicle slow-down effect to be infinite on Polaris
- Added radar detection for drone items
- Fixed lava hot effect disappearing on Volcano
- Fixed the weapon to not hit the PowerUp drone item
- Fixed rain fireball smoke position
- Fixed rain fireball sound effect
- Fixed vehicle getting stuck after colliding with ice shoot
- Fixed infinite slow-down vehicles after ice shoot
- Fixed bloom effect on Technora Planet
- Fixed recharge road area increases values
- Fixed road gap falling on the last Technora track
- Fixed vehicle bounding after landing ( suspension system )
- Fixed wheels animation after landing
OverShoot Battle Race update for 5 March 2023
Update Notes for v1.0.136 version
Patchnotes via Steam Community
