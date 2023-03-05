 Skip to content

一个人的木偶剧 update for 5 March 2023

修复BUG，更新存档系统，遇到存档问题的看过来哦！

This update not only fixes some bugs related to resource loading but also addresses some issues with save files. If you encounter any save errors, you can place your old save files in the new save folder.
The save folder is located at the installation directory \www\save.

