PATCH v. 1.04

CHANGELOG v. 1.04

Added Steam Cloud saves

Disabled the map hotkey from all of the dream locations

Fixed an issue where travelling to the witch's hut after killing the rat could have still spawned the rat in that location

Fixed an issue where the "Investigator" achievement didn't unlock if the last required evidence triggered Armitage's "Joe's full story" dialog

Disabled the option to accidentally travel to the alien city, if Walter had not visited it before. Previously doing that could have caused errors

Fixed some typos

If you wish to use the previous 1.03 version, it can be found under Properties > Betas > previous

Thanks to everyone who helped to locate and fix the bugs!