PATCH v. 1.04

CHANGELOG v. 1.04
- Added Steam Cloud saves
- Disabled the map hotkey from all of the dream locations
- Fixed an issue where travelling to the witch's hut after killing the rat could have still spawned the rat in that location
- Fixed an issue where the "Investigator" achievement didn't unlock if the last required evidence triggered Armitage's "Joe's full story" dialog
- Disabled the option to accidentally travel to the alien city, if Walter had not visited it before. Previously doing that could have caused errors
- Fixed some typos
If you wish to use the previous 1.03 version, it can be found under Properties > Betas > previous
Thanks to everyone who helped to locate and fix the bugs!
Changed files in this update