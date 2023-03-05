 Skip to content

Dreams in the Witch House update for 5 March 2023

PATCH v. 1.04

5 March 2023

CHANGELOG v. 1.04

  • Added Steam Cloud saves
  • Disabled the map hotkey from all of the dream locations
  • Fixed an issue where travelling to the witch's hut after killing the rat could have still spawned the rat in that location
  • Fixed an issue where the "Investigator" achievement didn't unlock if the last required evidence triggered Armitage's "Joe's full story" dialog
  • Disabled the option to accidentally travel to the alien city, if Walter had not visited it before. Previously doing that could have caused errors
  • Fixed some typos

If you wish to use the previous 1.03 version, it can be found under Properties > Betas > previous

Thanks to everyone who helped to locate and fix the bugs!

