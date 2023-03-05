 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cold Shell update for 5 March 2023

Cold Shell small fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10694756 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Cold Shell patch:
ːArtillerists_Plusː Arena 1 thugs twins will not freeze in attack animation
ːArtillerists_Plusː Fixed a couple of places where you could slip out of level borders in act 1
ːArtillerists_Plusː Fixed a typo in arena 6 outro text in english version

Changed files in this update

Depot 1080681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link