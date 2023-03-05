20230308版本更新 Version update

1、增加超高难度关卡【旱神之怒】（四大僵尸王里的唯一真神降临）

New preemptive experience level BOSS【Han Ba】

2、增加药品箱子（每次拾取可随机获得大量药品）

2、Add medicine box (you can obtain a large number of drugs randomly each time you pick)

3、修复开枪后立刻切为奔跑状态还能开枪的问题与一些已知道问题

3、Fix the problem that you can shoot when you switch to running state immediately after shooting and some known problems

【公告及更新预告】[Announcement and update notice]

1、原本计划3.8女神节上线的《旱神之怒》提前开测 欢迎反馈

1、The original planned launch of "The Wrath of the God of Drought" on the 3.8 Goddess Festival welcomed the feedback

2、因为毕竟一个人开发，能力有限，英文几乎机翻，如有文字错误的地方，还请与我反馈，谢谢！

2. Because after all, I am a person with limited ability to develop, and my English is almost translated by computer. If there is any text error, please also feedback with me, thank you!