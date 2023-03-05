-
Lowered the price required for the upgrade.
-
Adjusted the frictional force of the sweets to make it a little less slippery.
-
Fixed a problem in which ejected sweets could get caught in the box of the Sweets Basket event, clogging the ejection port.
Sweets Pusher Friends update for 5 March 2023
Changed and Fixed (Ver 1.0.13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update