Sweets Pusher Friends update for 5 March 2023

Changed and Fixed (Ver 1.0.13

Share · View all patches · Build 10694749 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Lowered the price required for the upgrade.

  • Adjusted the frictional force of the sweets to make it a little less slippery.

  • Fixed a problem in which ejected sweets could get caught in the box of the Sweets Basket event, clogging the ejection port.

Please note that we will not be able to match players with different versions of the game.

