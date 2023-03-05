 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warlordocracy update for 5 March 2023

Warlordocracy Early Access v3.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10694738 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Complete list of tweaks:

-Added new bandit type: Bandit Hunter (higher accuracy, new sprites with quivers), updated story files.
-ESC key now automatically chooses the options called "(Cancel)" or "(Continue)" in dialogue windows.
-Fixed bug where idle animations for wasps, etc. wouldn't restart after dialog windows.
-Fixed script bug where "Man" mobile objects would leave horns after dying.
-Added more battle messages (for death if dying of poison).
-Added more specific merc contracts (not in Ch.1).
-Tweaked skills for militia and bandits a bit.
-Fixed Murderer reputation from last patch.
-Updated book texts and manuals a bit.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1748161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link