Warlordocracy Early Access v3.4

Complete list of tweaks:
-Added new bandit type: Bandit Hunter (higher accuracy, new sprites with quivers), updated story files.
-ESC key now automatically chooses the options called "(Cancel)" or "(Continue)" in dialogue windows.
-Fixed bug where idle animations for wasps, etc. wouldn't restart after dialog windows.
-Fixed script bug where "Man" mobile objects would leave horns after dying.
-Added more battle messages (for death if dying of poison).
-Added more specific merc contracts (not in Ch.1).
-Tweaked skills for militia and bandits a bit.
-Fixed Murderer reputation from last patch.
-Updated book texts and manuals a bit.
Changed files in this update