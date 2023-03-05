Warlordocracy Early Access v3.4

Complete list of tweaks:

-Added new bandit type: Bandit Hunter (higher accuracy, new sprites with quivers), updated story files.

-ESC key now automatically chooses the options called "(Cancel)" or "(Continue)" in dialogue windows.

-Fixed bug where idle animations for wasps, etc. wouldn't restart after dialog windows.

-Fixed script bug where "Man" mobile objects would leave horns after dying.

-Added more battle messages (for death if dying of poison).

-Added more specific merc contracts (not in Ch.1).

-Tweaked skills for militia and bandits a bit.

-Fixed Murderer reputation from last patch.

-Updated book texts and manuals a bit.