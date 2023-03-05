Notice : Bug fixes about Leaderboard

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This is TEAM DCC.

We've found that the leaderboards opened today are not working correctly.

The reason for this problem is that some of the play results were missing during the leaderboard aggregation process.

We are currently working on recovering the missing results and fixing the issues as soon as possible.

We'll keep you posted on the exact timeline for the maintenance.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to our members who may have been looking forward to the first opening of the leaderboards.

We will do our best to provide a stable service.

Thank you.