v0.7 Update

Build 10694646 · Last edited 6 March 2023 – 14:09:16 UTC

Changes

19 new artifacts have been added.

Chimera’s Claw

5% increase in critical hit probability; bleeding is subject to critical hit.



Hungry Heart

5% increase in magic damage, an additional 10% increase when the number of enemy actions reaches 200.



Caduceus

10% increase in physical strength, up to 100 increase in physical strength if you recover your physical strength.



Berserker’s Pauldron

0.4% increase in magic damage per 1% of lost physical strength.



Berserker’s Boots

0.2% reduction in magic reuse latency per 1% of lost physical strength.



Terra Spirit

5% increase in Terra damage, rocks rotating around and hitting enemies every 15 seconds (up to 3).



Ignis Spirit

Ignis damage increases by 5%, automatically fires small fireballs every 7 seconds.



Fulmen Spirit

5% increase in Fulmen damage, automatic lightning attack every 5 seconds.



Aqua Spirit

Aqua damage increased by 5%, Spirit damage increased by 50%.



Aer Spirit

5% increase in Aer damage, 50% decrease in Spirit attack cycle.



Hermes’s Belt

Increase the number of jumps by 1; increase the number of jumps by an additional 1 for every 100 seconds of airspace (up to 3 increases).



Bone of Plague

150% increase in status anomaly duration.



Crude Bellows

33% reduction in burn damage cycle.



Pierrot Box

Combination magic gives random state aberrations for 3 seconds on strike.



Broken Cooler

10% chance to freeze for 1.5 seconds on enemy strike.



Ice pick.

If the remaining freezing time is less than 0.5 seconds when hitting the enemy in the frozen state, the ice will be destroyed and 100 ice damage will be inflicted.



Portable Transformer

Electrical shock applied to paralysis.



Broken Flint

When hitting with movement magic, a 20% chance of 3 seconds is given, a 50% chance is applied to combustible enemies, 5 seconds.



Ancient Theia

Reduces cooldown of composite magic by 0.5 seconds every second during stay-at-home.



The effects of the three artifacts have been changed.

khazard’s Ice

Before change: 50% increase in freezing time.

After the change: 50% increase in freezing time, 50% increase in freezing damage.



Minerva’s Spear

Before change: 8% increase in critical hit probability.

After change: 5% increase in critical hit probability, 10% of increased critical hit damage is obtained as critical hit probability.



Complex Formula

Before change: 0.5% increase in total power per second without the use of Simplex magic (up to 30% initialize when used).

After change: Using simple magic reduces the wait time for compound magic reuse by 0.5 seconds.



Bug Fix

Fixed a bug that was redirected while using the movement spell.

Fixed a bug that Telum Rune's simple spell sound was being delayed.

Fixed a bug that caused the character to move abnormally during a shooting while using simple or complex spell.

Fixed a sub rune notation error in Aer rune's simple spell.

Fixed a bug that third trial sound of Vacuos Rune's Simple spell was being duplicated.

Fixed a bug where some skill range notices for Stage 1 boss were not seen normally.

Fixed a bug where an unavailable object was created.