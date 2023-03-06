v0.7 Update

Changes
19 new artifacts have been added.
- Chimera’s Claw
- 5% increase in critical hit probability; bleeding is subject to critical hit.
- Hungry Heart
- 5% increase in magic damage, an additional 10% increase when the number of enemy actions reaches 200.
- Caduceus
- 10% increase in physical strength, up to 100 increase in physical strength if you recover your physical strength.
- Berserker’s Pauldron
- 0.4% increase in magic damage per 1% of lost physical strength.
- Berserker’s Boots
- 0.2% reduction in magic reuse latency per 1% of lost physical strength.
- Terra Spirit
- 5% increase in Terra damage, rocks rotating around and hitting enemies every 15 seconds (up to 3).
- Ignis Spirit
- Ignis damage increases by 5%, automatically fires small fireballs every 7 seconds.
- Fulmen Spirit
- 5% increase in Fulmen damage, automatic lightning attack every 5 seconds.
- Aqua Spirit
- Aqua damage increased by 5%, Spirit damage increased by 50%.
- Aer Spirit
- 5% increase in Aer damage, 50% decrease in Spirit attack cycle.
- Hermes’s Belt
- Increase the number of jumps by 1; increase the number of jumps by an additional 1 for every 100 seconds of airspace (up to 3 increases).
- Bone of Plague
- 150% increase in status anomaly duration.
- Crude Bellows
- 33% reduction in burn damage cycle.
- Pierrot Box
- Combination magic gives random state aberrations for 3 seconds on strike.
- Broken Cooler
- 10% chance to freeze for 1.5 seconds on enemy strike.
- Ice pick.
- If the remaining freezing time is less than 0.5 seconds when hitting the enemy in the frozen state, the ice will be destroyed and 100 ice damage will be inflicted.
- Portable Transformer
- Electrical shock applied to paralysis.
- Broken Flint
- When hitting with movement magic, a 20% chance of 3 seconds is given, a 50% chance is applied to combustible enemies, 5 seconds.
- Ancient Theia
- Reduces cooldown of composite magic by 0.5 seconds every second during stay-at-home.
The effects of the three artifacts have been changed.
- khazard’s Ice
- Before change: 50% increase in freezing time.
- After the change: 50% increase in freezing time, 50% increase in freezing damage.
- Minerva’s Spear
- Before change: 8% increase in critical hit probability.
- After change: 5% increase in critical hit probability, 10% of increased critical hit damage is obtained as critical hit probability.
- Complex Formula
- Before change: 0.5% increase in total power per second without the use of Simplex magic (up to 30% initialize when used).
- After change: Using simple magic reduces the wait time for compound magic reuse by 0.5 seconds.
Bug Fix
Fixed a bug that was redirected while using the movement spell.
Fixed a bug that Telum Rune's simple spell sound was being delayed.
Fixed a bug that caused the character to move abnormally during a shooting while using simple or complex spell.
Fixed a sub rune notation error in Aer rune's simple spell.
Fixed a bug that third trial sound of Vacuos Rune's Simple spell was being duplicated.
Fixed a bug where some skill range notices for Stage 1 boss were not seen normally.
Fixed a bug where an unavailable object was created.
