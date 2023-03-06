 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RUNES Magica update for 6 March 2023

v0.7 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10694646 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes

19 new artifacts have been added.

  • Chimera’s Claw
    • 5% increase in critical hit probability; bleeding is subject to critical hit.
  • Hungry Heart
    • 5% increase in magic damage, an additional 10% increase when the number of enemy actions reaches 200.
  • Caduceus
    • 10% increase in physical strength, up to 100 increase in physical strength if you recover your physical strength.
  • Berserker’s Pauldron
    • 0.4% increase in magic damage per 1% of lost physical strength.
  • Berserker’s Boots
    • 0.2% reduction in magic reuse latency per 1% of lost physical strength.
  • Terra Spirit
    • 5% increase in Terra damage, rocks rotating around and hitting enemies every 15 seconds (up to 3).
  • Ignis Spirit
    • Ignis damage increases by 5%, automatically fires small fireballs every 7 seconds.
  • Fulmen Spirit
    • 5% increase in Fulmen damage, automatic lightning attack every 5 seconds.
  • Aqua Spirit
    • Aqua damage increased by 5%, Spirit damage increased by 50%.
  • Aer Spirit
    • 5% increase in Aer damage, 50% decrease in Spirit attack cycle.
  • Hermes’s Belt
    • Increase the number of jumps by 1; increase the number of jumps by an additional 1 for every 100 seconds of airspace (up to 3 increases).
  • Bone of Plague
    • 150% increase in status anomaly duration.
  • Crude Bellows
    • 33% reduction in burn damage cycle.
  • Pierrot Box
    • Combination magic gives random state aberrations for 3 seconds on strike.
  • Broken Cooler
    • 10% chance to freeze for 1.5 seconds on enemy strike.
  • Ice pick.
    • If the remaining freezing time is less than 0.5 seconds when hitting the enemy in the frozen state, the ice will be destroyed and 100 ice damage will be inflicted.
  • Portable Transformer
    • Electrical shock applied to paralysis.
  • Broken Flint
    • When hitting with movement magic, a 20% chance of 3 seconds is given, a 50% chance is applied to combustible enemies, 5 seconds.
  • Ancient Theia
    • Reduces cooldown of composite magic by 0.5 seconds every second during stay-at-home.

The effects of the three artifacts have been changed.

  • khazard’s Ice
    • Before change: 50% increase in freezing time.
    • After the change: 50% increase in freezing time, 50% increase in freezing damage.
  • Minerva’s Spear
    • Before change: 8% increase in critical hit probability.
    • After change: 5% increase in critical hit probability, 10% of increased critical hit damage is obtained as critical hit probability.
  • Complex Formula
    • Before change: 0.5% increase in total power per second without the use of Simplex magic (up to 30% initialize when used).
    • After change: Using simple magic reduces the wait time for compound magic reuse by 0.5 seconds.
Bug Fix

Fixed a bug that was redirected while using the movement spell.

Fixed a bug that Telum Rune's simple spell sound was being delayed.

Fixed a bug that caused the character to move abnormally during a shooting while using simple or complex spell.

Fixed a sub rune notation error in Aer rune's simple spell.

Fixed a bug that third trial sound of Vacuos Rune's Simple spell was being duplicated.

Fixed a bug where some skill range notices for Stage 1 boss were not seen normally.

Fixed a bug where an unavailable object was created.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1908501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link